Warrensville Heights High School plans drive-in graduation watch party for seniors

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Like other school districts around the country, Warrensville Heights has had to get creative in planning its Class of 2020 commencement ceremony due to coronavirus (as seen in the video above).

Today, the district announced a two-part plan for Warrensville Heights High School seniors to participate in graduation, which will adhere to necessary social distancing guidelines.

First, the high school is offering individual mini ceremonies May 8-12, where each student will wear a cap and gown and walk across a stage and receive their diploma. Up to five family members are allowed to attend and a photographer and videographer will be present.

A drive-in watch party is then scheduled for students and parents to see all the individual graduations, along with commencement speeches, put together in one big video. That event is Tuesday, May 19, the date originally selected for graduation. For those who can’t attend, the watch party is also set to steam live on YouTube.

A vehicle procession will conclude the evening.

“We understand that this is not what seniors anticipated graduation would look like when they started their final year of high school,” superintendent Donald Jolly said in a statement. “However, we hope that this unique approach will still give the Class of 2020 and their families a memorable experience while maintaining a safe and socially distant environment to keep us all safe.”