Warren man, who tested positive with COVID-19, now home

WARREN - A 55-year-old Warren man, who tested positive with the coronavirus 11 days ago, is now home.

Kevin Harris told the Fox 8 I-Team Sunday that he is feeling “fantastic.”

“I know I am still battling this but so much better,” Harris said, noting he is now going up and down stairs. “I still have to take a little break when I go up the stairs, but much better.”

Harris said he was sent home Friday and must stay in his house for 14 days. He says also needs to take his temperature daily.

He said he didn’t have a thermometer and didn’t want to risk anyone’s health asking for someone to bring him one. He said he called the Trumbull County 911 and asked if they had any suggestions. He said a supervisor told him he would check. A short time later a police officer left a thermometer on his porch.

“I appreciate it,” Harris said.

He says he wants to remind everyone to listen to health officials.

“It’s so important,” Harris said. “This was awful. The worst I ever felt. Wash your hands, practice social distancing, do whatever you can to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.”