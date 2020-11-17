Warren firefighter dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – Warren City Safety Director Eddie Colbert said the city is mourning the loss of a “shining star.”

Fire Lt. Don Beauchene, 53, died Tuesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Don was and remains a great man,” Colbert told FOX 8. “We send our deepest condolences to his wife Michelle and their children. This world has truly lost one of its shining stars.”

Fire Lt. Don Beauchene

News of his death quickly spread on social media with many firefighters in the Trumbull County area offering condolences and kind words.

“From the contributions that he has made to our city and the Warren City Fire Department as well as volunteering in New Orleans after hurricane Katrina. Lt. Beauchene was one of the most caring people you could ever meet,” Colbert said. “He will be missed dearly.”

