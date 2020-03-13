Walt Disney World closed, Disney cruises suspended for remainder of month

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — Disney is closing its theme parks through the remainder of the month in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the park, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will be closed beginning Sunday at the close of business.

Disney Cruise Line is also suspending all new departures for the rest of the month beginning Saturday.

The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice, as will the retail and dining complexes at both resorts.

Disney says they will remain in close contact with officials and health experts as they continue to monitor this situation.