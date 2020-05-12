Walmart to repeat cash bonuses for all US hourly employees

1  of  4
Coronavirus Headlines: May 12, 2020 Malls and retail stores to open today for first time in weeks. Here’s what will be different… Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
by: Heath Higgs and Nexstar Media Wire

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonuses for all U.S. hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer said this includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain, and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150. The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonuses will pay out on June 25.

