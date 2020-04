(WJW) – Walmart is one of many retailers that has implemented safety changes for employees and customers.

To show you what to expect if you go to the store, the company’s CEO recorded a video tour of what you’ll see.

Some of the changes include:

Installing plexiglass barriers at checkout lanes

Installing floor decals to help people social distance from each other

Taking employee temperatures

Requiring employees to wear face coverings

Contactless payment, pickup and delivery