Walmart says it will provide gloves and masks for employees

BENTON, Arkansas (WJW) – Walmart says it is putting new protective measures in place.

The company says it will start doing temperature checks of associates as they report to work each day.

The company reports it is sending infrared thermometers to all its stores.

They say any worker with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be paid for reporting to work. They will not be able to return until they are feverless for three days.

Walmart has a COVID-19 emergency leave policy.

The company says that allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined, and their jobs will be protected.

The company reports that although the CDC does not recommend masks or gloves for healthy people, they’re still going to provide them for associates who want to wear them.

The company reports the masks will not be N95 masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers.

They expect the masks to arrive in the next two weeks.