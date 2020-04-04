Walmart now limiting customers, using one-way shopping to maintain social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Beginning Saturday, Walmart is limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores in effort to maintain social distancing and limit further spread of COVID-19.

Employees will only allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space.

Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a distance of six feet apart. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

Many Walmart stores have already marked the sidewalks with signage.

All aisles will be marked as one-way thoroughfares to limit contact between customers.

Stores in some states have said they will only be selling only essential items.

