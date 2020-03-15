Walmart changing store hours to ‘better serve customers’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Walmart is joining other stores, like Giant Eagle, and changing its store hours to better serve customers.

According to Walmart’s website, starting on Sunday, all stores and neighborhood markets will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice.

“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” said Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Stores already operating under more reduced hours will keep those schedules.

Walmart has implemented a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates who may be in need.

“To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time. I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country,” said Smith.