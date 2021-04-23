Walk-in appointments at Wolstein Center available starting next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Starting Tuesday, walk-ins are welcome between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University.

The eight-week mass vaccination clinic supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency has the ability to administer 6,000 shots per day and has consistently met its goal since opening in March.

However, next week there is increased availability for anyone who would like to schedule an appointment. As of early Friday afternoon, only 2,500 appointments are booked for all of next week. Appointments are still encouraged.

Those who speak English as a second language or need additional accommodations will receive the help of on-site interpreters.

“We help them get registered and they’re elated to see they have language services here and they take it back to the community and let them know to come on in because they can have a safe transition through the whole thing,” said Jason Kirksey, of Vocal Link at the Wolstein Center.

Initially the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was scheduled to be used at the facility, officials there are closely monitoring expected updates Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with Gov. Mike DeWine about the vaccine.

“We could go Pfizer, could go Johnson and Johnson I can’t expound on all the possibilities,” said Command Sgt. Major Scott Barga. “It’s definitely a possibility we’ve planned for all contingencies be able to switch, don’t have any more than one type of vaccine on site at the Wolstein Center but definitely we’re capable of switching if we need to.”