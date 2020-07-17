Walgreens to require masks at all stores chainwide beginning Monday

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WJW) — Walgreens will require all customers to wear face coverings while in their stores across all locations chainwide.

The pharmacy announced the decision Thursday, saying that growing numbers of health officials are urging everyone across the US to wear masks or facial coverings in public to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings are already required at thousands of Walgreens stores across the nation due to state and local mandates.

Now, to further their commitment to health and wellbeing in communities across America, Walgreens is asking customers at all stores nationwide to wear face covers when entering the store.

This new requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 20.

There will be new and additional signage on exterior doors with this information to help customers get adjusted to the change. Stores will also be increasing the frequency of reminders to customers via the stores’ intercom system.

“We know that face covers can play a vital role in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer, said in a press release. “As cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can to support recommendations of health officials, both locally and nationally.”

Several other stores and attractions are requiring all customers wear masks. You can read our complete list of places and companies with face covering requirements, here.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: