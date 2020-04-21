Walgreens in Willoughby reopens after reported case of COVID-19

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — The Walgreens location on Som Center Road in Willoughby has reopened after being closed Monday for cleaning, following a reported case of COVID-19.

Walgreens released the following statement to FOX 8:

“Walgreens champions the health and wellbeing of every community in America, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our team members and customers. Walgreens was recently notified that a team member who works in our store located at 5881 SOM Center Road in Willoughby, OH has a presumed positive case of COVID-19. When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories. Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store. Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, at which time customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs.

We are actively reviewing our policies and procedures as guidelines evolve, and will continue to adjust our safety protocols accordingly to promote the safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers.”