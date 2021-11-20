Walgreens, CVS providing COVID boosters: Here’s how to get yours

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Now that COVID-19 booster shots are open to anyone aged 18 and older, drug stores are announcing how you can get yours.

Walgreens and CVS are now taking appointments online or through their apps.

To schedule an appointment at Walgreens, you can schedule appointments here or through the Walgreens app.

For an appointment at CVS, click here.

The Centers for Disease Control say that any adult who completed their Pfizer or Moderna primary vaccine series at least six months ago, or received a Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago, can now get a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The expansion makes tens of millions more Americans eligible for the extra shot. Teen boosters aren’t yet under discussion, and kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are just now rolling out to children ages 5 to 11.