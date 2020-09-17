Wadsworth High School student tests positive for coronavirus

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – Wadsworth City Schools alerted parents Wednesday that a high school student has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Medina County Health Department and Summit County Health Departments are working together to conduct contact tracing.

The student attends a Four Cities Compact career technical education course, so the student came into contact with people from another school district.

Wadsworth City Schools did not say that the coronavirus case would affect any classes.

