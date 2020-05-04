Wadsworth cancels its Memorial Day parade and ceremony

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Amid coronavirus concerns, scheduled outdoor events continue to be canceled in Northeast Ohio (as seen in the video above).

The city of Wadsworth has now announced its Memorial Day parade and ceremony at the Woodlawn Cemetery is no longer taking place.

“The city is very mindful of concerns regarding novel coronavirus and supports this decision as being in the best interest of the public’s health and well-being,” Mayor Robin Laughbaugh said in a statement. “Alternate Memorial Day remembrance plans are being made to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate price in the service of our nation.”

No alternative Memorial Day remembrances have been announced at this time, although some may be scheduled shortly.

