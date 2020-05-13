Wade Oval Wednesdays canceled for the summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Another beloved summer concert series is canceled in Cleveland due to coronavirus.

Wade Oval Wednesdays will not return this year to Cleveland’s east side, announced University Circle Inc., which puts on the event series.

“This is not a decision we reached lightly,” Chris Ronayne, president of UCI, said in a statement today. “We know what this concert series means to the community. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our concertgoers, vendors, and staff, who are like family.”

The free series, held at University Circle, is known for its diverse music lineups, film showings and food trucks.

This would have been WOW’s 16th year.

While no in-person concerts will take place, UCI is looking into connecting with WOW fans in other ways this summer, and more announcements are sure to come.