Vitalant to test blood donations for coronavirus antibodies

**Watch the video above for more information on coronavirus antibody testing**

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Vitalant is now testing all blood donations for the antibodies that reportedly cause COVID-19.

According to the company, who is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood collector, they will be providing the antibody test results to all people who complete successful donations.

The antibody tests are part of a full panel of tests that Vitalant performs on successful blood donations and are at no cost to the donor.

Have you been diagnosed with, and recovered from, COVID-19? You can play a vital role in our program using convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors to help those currently fighting the virus. Learn more about this opportunity to #donateCOVIDplasma: https://t.co/ystlLlbKej pic.twitter.com/aj5mFPs7NY — Vitalant (@VitalantOrg) May 30, 2020

The antibody test will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Vitalant hopes this information will help the Northeast Ohio medical community better understand the coronavirus and lower risk of infection.

Vitalant also says blood donations are critically needed at this time. There is an especially high need for type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells, as well as platelets.

Vitalant operates three donation centers in Northeast Ohio:

710 Leona Street, Elyria

4119 Tuscarawas Street W, Canton

18100 Jefferson Park Road Suite 102, Middleburg Heights

Blood supplies are critically low due to COVID-19. For some patients, a blood transfusion may be their only hope. Ensure patients have what they need when they need it.



Schedule your next donation now: https://t.co/E3oosJEtZg pic.twitter.com/kLHuKys3yu — Vitalant (@VitalantOrg) May 28, 2020

Donors are urged to give blood as soon as possible. Appointments are strongly recommended.

Visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) for more information.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The virus outbreak was first identified in China’s Hubei province n December 2019 and spread to an increasing number of countries worldwide.

The virus is known to cause mild to severe respiratory illness and spreads via person-to-person transmission, primarily from respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can be deposited in the mouth, nose, or eyes of nearby people or be inhaled into the lungs. Airborne transmission from person-to-person over long distances is believed to be unlikely.

SARS-CoV-2 is different from the six other previously identified human coronaviruses.

Additional information on coronaviruses is available on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus website.