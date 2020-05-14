Visitors flock to African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton for grand reopening

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — Even heavy rains could not dampen the spirits of families traveling to the Port Clinton area on Thursday for the grand reopening of the African Safari Wildlife Park.

A chance to see more than 400 wild animals up close from the comfort of your car is a cure for what some call “the coronavirus blues.”

“It has been a long two months in our house so you can only do so many bike rides, so many dog walks before you need something like this,” said Erin Miller, who made the trip from Garrettsville with her family.

Still fresh in the minds of visitors and staff is a tragedy that touched the hearts of so many Northeast Ohioans. It was on Thanksgiving Day that a fast moving fire destroyed a large barn at the park. Ten animals, including three young giraffes and four antelopes were killed in the blaze.

“We are still going to be in recovery for a long time. It was a big event for us and something we wish on no zoo or no animal park in the world and we are just grateful to be able to spend the time with animals we still have,” said park spokesperson Kelsey Keller.

The park originally re-opened on March 5, but was forced to close down just days later due to the coronavirus pandemic. The staff is honoring new safety guidelines, while still trying to preserve the safari experience for visitors.

“We’ve got our facial coverings and our gloves, it’s a bit of an adjustment considering we have had a very isolated staff of about six people during the coronavirus, but we are so happy to have the guests back and the animals out, and the animals are like jazzed about the cars, they’re running up to them, they’re waiting at the gates,” said Keller.

For the visitors, the chance to commune with nature is a breath of fresh air. As her son looked on, Erin Miller told us with a laugh, “we are totally counting this as science class right now, so this is social studies and this is science, we’re getting points.”