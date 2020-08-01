Video shows fight breaking out after woman throws coffee at man not wearing mask

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (WJW) — Video recorded outside a California coffee shop shows a woman throw hot coffee in a man’s face because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred in the city of Manhattan Beach. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Manhattan Beach is requiring that masks be worn at restaurants when customers are not eating.

The video shows two men sitting outside the restaurant, about to eat their meal, when a couple walked by and called them out for not wearing face coverings.

The men are heard telling the couple they don’t believe in wearing masks, which prompted an argument between the groups.

The woman is then seen throwing a cup of coffee at one of the unmasked men.

He responds by rushing toward the couple and throws a punch at the woman’s companion, causing his nose to bleed. This prompts the couple to call police.

The video ends with the roar of police sirens.

TMZ has reached out to Manhattan Police about their response to the incident and whether or not charges were filed. The news outlet is still waiting to hear back.

Editor’s Note: The video in this story, provided to FOX 8 by Lubin Dorilus, has been edited to remove profanity/offensive/graphic content. You can watch the full-length, unedited video on YouTube.

