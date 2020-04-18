VIDEO: New York hospital welcomes Cleveland Clinic workers aiding in COVID-19 efforts

NEW YORK (WJW) — New York-Presbyterian Hospital welcomed a team of Cleveland Clinic nurses and physicians to their facility Friday.

The 25 caregivers traveled to New York City after the Cleveland Clinic reached out to health systems in the hardest-hit areas of the country to provide assistance amid the coronaviurs pandemic.

“New York-Presbyterian Hospital is beyond grateful for their expertise and dedication, and will forever be appreciative of their personal sacrifice in this time of need,” the hospital wrote in their Facebook post welcoming the team. “When our teams join forces, we know anything is possible – proof that we are all in this together. Cleveland rocks.”

Cleveland Clinic connected with hospitals in New York and Michigan that have requested help of available caregivers, including critical care nurses, nurse practitioners, board-certified critical care and emergency medicine physicians, physician assistants, and CT and X-ray technicians.

Related Video:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video