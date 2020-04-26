VIDEO: Doctor who recovered from COVID-19 shares diary detailing experience on pandemic frontlines

NEW YORK (WJW) — An anesthesiologist who recovered from COVID-19 has been serving in New York on the frontlines of the pandemic. Now he’s giving the world an inside look at his experience.

Dr. Zevy Hamburger is a member of the Rapid Response Team at Mount Sinai Hospital.

According to the video diary Dr. Hamburger released to CNN Sunday morning, he recovered from the coronavirus about five weeks ago.

He says he is now back on the frontlines treating patients, supporting fellow hospital staff and donating convalescent plasma which he hopes can help patients currently battling COVID-19.

Watch the video above for a first-hand look at the day-to-day challenges Dr. Hamburger faces while treating patients during this global health crisis.