WATCH LIVE: President Trump and Coronavirus Task Force hosting press conference with new updates

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW/CNN) — President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are hosting a press conference to provide an update on the federal government’s response to the outbreak.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US passed 3,000 on Sunday, as a top health official warned that life in America will change while the country fights the outbreak.

“For a while, life is not going to be the way it used to be in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning. “We have to just accept that if we want to do what’s best for the American public.”

As of Sunday, there were at least 3,130 coronavirus cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Washington DC. At least 62 people have died. West Virginia remained the only state without any confirmed cases.

The US can expect more cases and deaths, Fauci said at a White House briefing Saturday. “We have not yet reached our peak.”

With the threat of further spread on the horizon, officials across the country have imposed a slew restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Local governments have encouraged residents to stay home and practice social distancing. Some states, including California, New York and Washington state have banned large gatherings.

Schools across the country have closed, worship services have been canceled and recreational and entertainment events are at a near-halt, bringing dramatic changes to the everyday lives of Americans.

And the restrictions and closures keep coming.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE:

Federal Reserve has lowered interests rates due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to President Trump.

Trump is telling people to relax when it comes to buying extra supplies at the stores. He says this will pass.

Said major food chains are working around the clock to make sure they have enough supplies and shelves remained stocked. However, they have asked that people buy a little bit less.

He said they have no shortage besides that people are buying 3-5 times as much as they normally would.

Said there is no reason to hoard essential food supplies. There is plenty.

They are using the full power of the federal government to defeat the coronavirus. He commends everyone who has helped so far.

Said they are learning from watching other countries.

Said we need to keep an eye on the most vulnerable.

Vice President Pence said he wants to assure the American people that the administration and all partners have no higher priority than the health and safety of public.

Health experts say based on latest information, for the American people as a low, the risk of serious illness is low. Elderly and people with immune deficiencies are most at risk.

Everyone needs to practice good hygiene and keep most vulnerable safe.

Assures public that America has the most effective supply chain. Trump received a commitment from big chain food stores that stores will remain open. Hours could change for cleaning and restocking.

Pence said you should only buy your weekly needs and not hoard extra supplies.

Trump and Pence will be briefing governors tomrorow on progress they are making.

Testing is now available in all 50 states.

More than 10 states have implemented drive-through testing sites.

The cost will never be a barrier to getting a coronavirus test.

Most vulnerable and impacted will be a priority for testing.

If you are symptomatic do not go to the hospital, urged to call ahead first.

Testing will go to two groups of people first: First responders and heath care workers; and, elderly people (65+) who have a fever and respiratory conditions.

Doctor says we will have a spike in our curve since more people will have access to testing.

Asks that those going to drive-through sites for testing prioritize the elderly and those with immune deficiencies.

Reporter asked if Pence envisions seeing more curfews and closures put in place nationwide. Pence responded by saying the CDC will be rolling out new guidelines tomorrow, didn’t get into specifics.

New travel restrictions created long lines at the airport. Officials say they are adding more staff and working to make things more efficient. Average wait time has been reduced to 30 minutes on average.