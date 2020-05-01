Veterinary hospitals reopen in Ohio, as social distancing continues

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — One of the positive signs of recovery from the coronavirus shutdown, is the re-opening of veterinary hospitals.

There was a steady stream of pet owners pulling into the parking lot of the Avon Lake Animal Clinic on Friday morning. As a result of the need for continued social distancing, employees escorted pets to and from their appointments inside the clinic, while their owners waited in the parking lot.

Pet owner Danielle Zingales told Fox 8, “I love that they’re capable of doing such things, to be able to accommodate and you know, still see the pets and take care of them.”

After being unable to visit the vet during the shutdown, Zingales brought two of her dogs in for some much needed care.

“I did delay, his nails were really bad and needed trimmed, so we brought him in today for a nail trim,” she said.

The owners are kept up to date on their pet’s condition remotely, while they sit in their cars, in what amounts to a veterinary drive-thru.

“We’re just using speakers from the rooms, and we’re talking to folks,” said Dr. Frank Krupka. “[It’s] no different than if they’re in the room, answering all the questions, still going through the full physical exam. It’s just unfortunate that we don’t get to see their smiling faces.”

The staff at the animal clinic spent the first day after the shutdown trying to catch up on procedures that had been delayed by COVID-19. Under the shutdown order of Gov. Mike DeWine, the clinic was only able to handle emergency cases.

“We’re able to start doing routine surgeries, spays, neuters. You know, routine surgeries that we had been putting off,” Krupka said. “Now we can start bringing in our routine appointments too for those folks that are needing to do their vaccines and things like that, we can get back up to normal function.”

Bert Miller brought his dog Rusty to the animal clinic to get his shots on Friday. Rusty is a rescue pet and Miller had to help convince him to go inside with a clinic employee. He says the veterinary drive-thru service is necessary, until the virus is no longer a threat.

“The way it is, they protect themselves, we’re trying to protect ourselves, it’s just what you have to do,” Miller said.