Vermilion schools will start remotely; sports can continue amid widespread coronavirus in Erie county

Editor’s Note: The video above is on the Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommendations to safely start school.

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – Vermilion Local School District says it will follow the recommendations by the Erie County Health Department to keep students remote for the first 9 weeks of school.

The health department cited hundreds of cases of students and staff who have tested positive for coronavirus in the last few weeks along with widespread infection and exposure in the county.

“The top priority for returning to school is the health and safety of students, staff, and families,” the health department said in a press release.

“Based on this information, the Erie County Board of Health recommends that all public and private Erie County school districts implement a plan for virtual education of students for the first academic quarter of the 2020-2021 school year, through approximately October 30th, 2020.”

Vermilion Local Schools says it will offer online instruction only for students starting September 8.

They say sports will follow OHSAA guidelines.