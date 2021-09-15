Vermilion school board votes down mask mandate

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference on Sept. 14, 2021.

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – As many districts have moved to implement mask mandates, one local district has voted against it.

Vermilion Local Schools voted 3-2 at Monday’s school board meeting against a mandate.

The following day, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged all school districts to require masks.

Vermilion Local Schools has had 22 student cases of coronavirus since August 27, according to the district.

9 cases have been reported in staff members during that time.

70 students and staff members have been reported during that time.

159 children in the state are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

That’s up 47.2% from a week ago.

“There is a higher level of COVID-19 in school districts where masks are not required,” Governor DeWine said at a statewide press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“If we want our schools to stay open, the best way to do that is for those 12 and over to get vaccinated. But because those under 12 are still too young to be vaccinated, we need students who come in to school to wear a mask until we get through this.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 29,823 children between the ages of 5 and 17 have tested positive for coronavirus since August 15.