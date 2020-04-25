Breaking News
Vermilion police handing out free pizzas to the community as a ‘way to give back’

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — The Vermilion Police Department is passing out free pizzas to to the community as way to give back during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, residents were invited to stop by one of three locations in town to pick up a pizza. They didn’t even have to get out of their cars. Instead, officers delivered them through the passenger side window.

Altogether, the department gave away more than 100 pizzas. It was on a first come, first served basis.

