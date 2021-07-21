Vaxxin’ on the River: Health department administers vaccines at Lorain concert

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– The extremely popular Rockin’ on the River concert series at Black River Landing in Lorain joined the fight against COVID-19 Wednesday night.

In an effort to promote vaccinations, Mercy Health teamed up with Lorain Public County Health and Rockin’ Concerts for an event called Vaxxin’ on the River.

The first 5,000 vaccinated people through the gate received a $10 gift card and free entry, while unvaccinated attendees had to pay $10 and were encouraged to get the shot.

However, if the unvaccinated agreed to get the shot, they too avoided the entry fee and also got a $10 gift card once they were vaccinated. The funds were made available through the American Rescue Act funding, according to Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley.

Although the mayor said 60 percent of Lorain has been vaccinated, some parts of the community are around 30 percent including the south end.

“Actually Mercy Health had the idea, and I saw that Lorain County Public Health, and Bob Earley from Rockin’ on the River were doing this and I thought this is a way to give back to the people who’ve been vaccinated and want to get vaccinated,” Bradley said.

The feature act for the concert was Lita Ford, a former member of the Runaways. Also on stage was The Michael Weber Show. Throughout the evening, concertgoers could enjoy a number food and beverage vendors, and get vaccinated.

Lorain County Public Health set up a trailer and offered the vaccine from the time the gates opened at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The response was so great that at one point they had to leave and pick up more vaccine doses.

An estimated 10,000 people attended the concert, which was voted “Best Live Music Venue on Lake Erie” by Lake Erie Living Magazine for three years in a row.

“I just like coming to concerts, it’s a great venue,” said Wendy Just, who took advantage of the free vaccine, “I always said, I would, but just I mean, it just was the most convenient way to do it, and I like the free ticket too.”

Char Wray, chief nursing Officer for Mercy Health, said the goal was to have fun and get people vaccinated in a family-friendly environment.

“The thought process was how can we celebrate people getting vaccinated and celebrate getting back to normal in a healthy way,” Wray said.

All of those involved called the event a big success.

For more information on vaccine clinics in Lorain County, people can visit LorainCountyHealth.com.