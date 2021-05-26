‘Vaxxin on the River’: Free concert offered in Lorain for those who get vaccinated

LORAIN (WJW)- If you are willing to roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated, or are already vaccinated, Mercy Health– Lorain and River Concerts are teaming up to offer free entertainment.

‘Rockin’ On the River,’ in Lorain, is hosting a free concert featuring Lita Ford, a former member of the ‘Runaways,’ for those who show proof they have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know COVID-19 vaccines are our best shot to get everyone safely back to the people, places and activities they love. It’s what made this event possible, and with the vaccination celebration, we’re renewing our commitment to the vaccine effort. We are here to help provide access and coordinate with community partners so that any family who wants the benefit of vaccination gets easy, quick and safe access to it,” said Ed Oley, Market President of Mercy Health – Lorain.

Vaxxin’ on the River: A Vaccination Celebration will be held at Black River Landing on Wednesday, July 21. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, Lorain County Public Health will be on-site from 5 until 7 p.m., offering vaccines for anyone wishing to get their shot and a free ticket to the show.

“For vaccinated rock ‘n’ roll fans, we encourage you to invite friends to get vaccinated at the concert and to enjoy live music on the Black River,” said Dave Covell, Health Commissioner at Lorain County Public Health. “Anyone who is ready to get vaccinated now and enjoy the concert later can visit LorainCountyHealth.com to find a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.”