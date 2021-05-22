Vax-a-Million: Vaccinations jumped 33% after Ohio announced lottery program, new analysis finds

**Related Video Above: Officials warn of vaccine lottery scams.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An analysis shows that the number of Ohioans age 16 and older getting their initial coronavirus vaccinations jumped 33% week over week after the state announced its Vax-a-Million incentive lottery.

That’s an increase of nearly 30,000 people. State health department data shows more than 119,000 people age 16 and older received a shot from May 13 to May 19.

That’s up from roughly 89,000 during the previous seven-day period from May 6 to May 12.

The analysis did not include doses received by children ages 12 to 15, who first became eligible for vaccinations the day the lottery was announced.