Variant resistant to COVID-19 vaccine likely to emerge, Pfizer CEO says

**Related Video Above: FDA grants full approval to Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine**

(WJW) — At some point, the current COVID-19 vaccines may no longer work against variants. This according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla who went on FOX News’ America’s Newsroom Tuesday to discuss his company’s recent FDA COVID vaccine approval.

He explained that while vaccines are able to stop the current set of variants, the company is working on a system to develop new vaccines for any new variant that mutates.

“Every time that the variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it,” Bourla said during the FOX interview. “They are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine. We haven’t identified any yet but we believe that it is likely that one day, one of them will emerge.”

He said his company is working to be able to come up with a new vaccine within three months to fight a new variant if necessary.

Meanwhile, the delta variant (the most dominant strain of the virus) continues to spread across the country, with 4,117 new cases reported in Ohio alone on Tuesday.

However, in yet another interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci, The nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that he sees the COVID pandemic coming to an end, but only if the unvaccinated part of the population does so.

“If we get through the winter, I hope as we get to the spring of 2022, we’ll be there. I hope so. It’s up to us,” Fauci said in an interview with TODAY.

Bourla said his company plans to continue working to make the vaccines available to all around the world.

