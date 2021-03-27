‘Vaccine Queens’ enlist help of local business owner to get 88-year-old woman an appointment

MENTOR, OHIO (WJW) – Marion Langguth, 88, of Mentor waited for a COVID-19 vaccination, only to see the list of eligibility grow while she was left behind.

“It was very frustrating,” she said. “I spent hours on the computer going from one website to another trying to figure out what can I do.”

Langguth said a call from her daughter about the “Vaccine Queens,” gave her hope.

The team of two moms, Stacey Bene and Marla Zwinggi, volunteer their time and energy scheduling more than 1,900 vaccination appointments so far.

“We’ll be at 2,000 by this weekend for sure,” said Zwinggi.

The Vaccine Queens are used to helping but Langguth’s case proved challenging when they could not reply to her email.

“When this email bounced back, I was so upset thinking I didn’t want to let someone else fall through the cracks who I could help,” said Bene. “So when I woke up the next morning, I told Marla we must find Marion today.”

With just Langguth’s name they got to work tracking her down. A search led them to Dave Bower, the owner of the home based business, Garden Gnomes Etc.

“This is going to be a strange call she says we need your help,” said Bower about his conversation with Zwinggi. “There’s a lady who we need to get in contact with, she wants to get vaccinated. She signed up but we can’t get a hold of her.”

“He said well, ‘I’m not home right now but I can go there this afternoon,” said Zwinggi. “So all day waiting with bated breath, ‘Come on Dave, come on Dave, pull through for Marion.'”

She asked Bower, who lives nearby to knock on Langguth’s door to help them deliver the news they secured an appointment.

“I was so happy I was like, ‘wow,'” Langguth said.

The Vaccine Queens called Bower a hero for answering the call to help. Thanks to his efforts Langguth received a vaccination Friday at Giant Eagle.

They stress there are seniors who still need help scheduling a vaccination.

“I feel sad that it took four weeks of frustration before she reached out and I feel sad for all the people who haven’t reached out yet and are dealing with similar frustration,” said Bene.

Bower said he was just doing a good deed, it’s one Langguth is not likely to forget anytime soon.

“After six weeks from this weekend, we are going to have one major party,” she said.