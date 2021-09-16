‘Vaccine Queen’ teams up with Medina mom to petition for masks in schools

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – When the COVID vaccine was scarce, they helped thousands get the shot. Now, one of the “Vaccine Queens” Stacey Bene of Medina is focusing on a new mission.

“It does worry me. It worries me that this is what we’re fighting against right now,” said Bene, holding up her mask. “This is an inconvenience, this is not taking away someone’s freedom.”

Bene, along with Hannah Magrum of Medina, created an online petition in support of Medina City Schools mandating masks district-wide. The petition shows more than 900 signatures collected.

“The loudest voices aren’t necessarily the right voices,” said Magrum. “By starting the petition, it was a way to find a common voice for people that felt the same way and to be able to express that in a safe way.”

Magrum said her son, 7-year-old Corbin, has a series of medical conditions that place him at an elevated risk for complications of COVID-19. For those still too young to get vaccinated, she said masks are one way to better ensure classroom learning can continue safely.

According to the Medina City Schools COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, the district reported 53 active student cases and more than 250 cumulative student cases for the school year.

Last Friday, the district reported more than 140 student quarantines and nearly 600 cumulative student quarantines.

The dashboard shows some individual school buildings have a temporary mask requirement in place. The district superintendent said he was not available for comment as of this publication.

Bene said she plans to present the petition to the school board meeting Monday.

“I think it is hurtful I think this issue has revealed… how people feel about their neighbors,” she said about how divisive the issue has become.