Vaccine expansion in Ohio adds 40 and up, additional health conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 1.6 million more people are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio Friday.

People who are 40 and up, or people with cancer, COPD, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, and obesity are eligible to sign up for the vaccine Friday, March 19.

Since Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the vaccine eligibility would be expanding to more people, appointments once again have been hard to get.

But he says more vaccines are on the way, and more appointments are too.

The governor says FEMA has been working with the governor’s office to strategically release more appointments, in particular at mass vaccination sites.

The Wolstein Center in Cleveland is expected to vaccinate 6,000 people on Friday.

The facility will be vaccinating about that many people per day as long as its open.

Things are running efficiently there, according to people who have received their vaccines.

The state is working to open up more mass vaccination sites in other locations that are accessible to large populations.

Vaccine eligibility opens to people 16 and up on March 29.

This mass vaccination site and others across the country have helped President Joe Biden hit the goal of vaccinating 100-million Americans weeks ahead of his target date.

The U.S. is on pace to have enough of the three authorized vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, to cover the entire adult population just 10 weeks from now.

Nearly 22% of the Ohio’s population has been vaccinated.

In the last 24-hours, more than 72,000 people have gotten their first vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

17,992 people have died of coronavirus in the last year in Ohio.

The state has seen 995,785 COVID-19 cases.

2,104 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Thursday, the governor encouraged more people to get vaccinated as coronavirus variants are being seen more frequently in the state.