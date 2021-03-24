Vaccinated fans to get their own sports section

A general view of the American Airlines Arena prior to the start of an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

MIAMI (AP/WJW) — Vaccinated fans will soon have their own sections at Miami Heat games.

The Heat announced plans Tuesday to open two sections in their lower bowl only for fully vaccinated fans starting with an April 1 game against Golden State.

They are the first NBA team to reveal such a plan, though other clubs are working on similar measures.

We have not heard if the Cleveland Cavaliers is one of those teams.

There also hasn’t been word on whether any baseball teams will be making that move.

The Cleveland Indians season opens in April.

Masks will still be required, even for the vaccinated fans, but social distancing rules will be slightly relaxed in those areas.