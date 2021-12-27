Vaccinated and exposed to COVID: Now what?

An employee of a vaccination bus in Germany is seen drawing up a syringe of the Pfizer vaccine in Berlin, Nov. 23, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

You're vaccinated.



You've been exposed to COVID-19.



Now what? @DaveMargo – Division Director, General Internal Medicine – explains.



Questions? 440-592-6843 (440-59-COVID). pic.twitter.com/sHYYMEIQi0 — MetroHealth (@metrohealthCLE) December 27, 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) — So you’re fully vaccinated and you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID. Now what?

While the vaccine might weaken your symptoms, MetroHealth General Internal Medicine Division Director Dr. David Margolius says you’re still able to carry the virus. (You can hear his remarks in the MetroHealth tweet above.)

Margolius says that masking up is the best thing you – vaccinated or unvaccinated – can do to protect other people if you’ve been exposed.

“The best advice I can give you is monitor for symptoms, wear a mask if you have to leave the house for any reason or if you have to be around other people, wear a mask and try to protect others from yourself because you could be carrying the virus,” Margolius said.

He said in the current testing situation it’s just not practical to test everyone who has an exposure but he also encourages using at-home tests if you have some for a couple days in a row after exposure.