Vaccinated Americans could travel to Europe as soon as this summer: report

(WJW) — Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 could be allowed to travel to Europe as early as this summer, the New York Times reports.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, confirmed the travel update to the newspaper on Sunday but did not provide a specific timeline for when the border reopening would occur.

She reportedly said that Americans are getting vaccinated with EU “agency-approved vaccines” which would “enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.”

While von der Leyen supports Americans visiting Europe, she notes that individual countries could still impose strict tourism regulations if they choose, according to the news outlet.

Transatlantic travel has been largely banned since March 2020. Officials have reportedly been discussing for several weeks now how to make travel accessible without restrictions. They are also looking into technology that would make vaccine certificates from different countries broadly readable.