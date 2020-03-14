USPS operating as normal amid coronavirus outbreak

UNITED STATES (WJW) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is assuring Americans that they will continue with normal operations as the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

USPS is in constant communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that both customers and employees remain healthy and safe.

“The Postal Service is taking this health threat seriously, but we also intend to act calmly and consistently based upon the advice of medical and public health professionals,” Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said earlier this week.

She is urging employees and community members to follow CDC recommendations, such as washing your hands; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and seeking medical care when you feel sick, to prevent further spread of the virus.

Brennan also says she will continue to update employees often and encourages them to also follow updates from the CDC.

USPS is also continuing a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area.

Customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China.

Additionally, USPS reiterates that the CDC states there is likely very low risk that COVID-19 can be spread from products or packaging shipped from China, arguing that there currently is no evidence to support the transmission of the coronavirus associated with imported goods.

There have also been no reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.