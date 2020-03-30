USPS employee at processing distribution center in Cleveland tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Postal Service confirmed that one of its employees at the Cleveland Processing Distribution Center recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis,” said Nadia Dhalai, a spokesperson for USPS.

She said both the CDC and World Health Organization have indicated that there is no current evidence suggesting that COVID-19 can be spread through the mail. The Surgeon General and the Director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases have said the same.

No other information about that employee is being made available.