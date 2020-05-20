USDA will soon let Ohioans use SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping

OHIO (WJW) — Ohioans will soon be able to purchase groceries online using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the USDA announced today.

The new online option is meant to help keep people healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SNAP online purchasing program started in New York last year, before adding 18 other states and the Distict of Columbia. Since the start of the COVID-19 shutdown, the USDA worked to expand the program, and it will soon go live in 36 states, covering about 90% of all SNAP recipients.

“We are expanding new flexibilities and innovative programs to make sure Americans across this country have safe and nutritious food during this national emergency,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “Enabling people to purchase foods online will go a long way in helping Americans follow CDC social distancing guidelines and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

An exact date for when the online option will be available in Ohio has yet to be announced.

Currently, as outlined in the video above, Ohioans who receive SNAP benefits can order food online and pick it up at the grocery store, paying with their EBT card.

Find a list of states and grocery stores implementing online purchasing for SNAP recipients right here.

