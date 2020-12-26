US leads virus deaths as global COVID-19 case count tops 80 million

**Watch as a first responder receives his COVID-19 vaccine here in Ohio in the video above**

(AP/WJW) — While the global count of COVID-19 cases tops 80 million, the U.S. continues to lead among nations.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicated the 80 million mark was topped Saturday. The U.S. has 18.8 million, and has reported more than 330,000 deaths.

Elsewhere, federal officials and census advocates are concerned that the number of the nation’s homeless will be under-counted because of schedules and logistics altered because of the pandemic.

Today, the Ohio Department of Health reported 11,018 new cases of COVID-19 in the state for the last two days. Twenty additional deaths were also documented over the 48-hour span along with 168 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues across the country (as seen in the video above).

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: