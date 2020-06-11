US hits more than 2 million coronavirus cases as expert warns deaths will nearly double by September

(CNN) — The US surpassed 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday night as new hotspots emerge and hospitalizations go up in some states.

More than 112,000 people have died from Covid-19 nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The spike in numbers highlights how complicated it is to stop the spread of the virus despite early hotspots such as New York and New Jersey seeing improved numbers.

Since Memorial Day, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has gone up in at least a dozen states, according to data CNN aggregated from the Covid Tracking Project between May 25 to June 9. They are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. An additional 22 states are trending downward while nine others are holding steady.

Health experts issued a bleak prediction.

An additional 100,000 more people will die from coronavirus by September, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

“I think right now, most Americans are not ready to lock back down, and I completely understand that. Here’s the bottom line, though, which is that — I understand people are willing to live alongside this virus. It means that between 800 and 1,000 Americans are going to die every single day. We’re going to get another 100,000 deaths by September … we really do have to try to figure out how to bring the caseloads down from these scary levels, in some states,” Jha told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Wednesday.

I said this, its true. I know people were tired of the lockdown



The solution was not indefinite lockdown



It was to build a testing/tracing infrastructure that would bring virus levels down



And helped us open up safely



Its not too late to build this. We have to at least try https://t.co/wmYK3YGhv5 — Ashish K. Jha (@ashishkjha) June 11, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts between 118,000 and 143,000 coronavirus deaths in the US by June 27.

*Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic, here.*

As of June 9: Almost 2 million #COVID19 cases have been reported in the U.S., with 37 states and jurisdictions reporting more than 10,000 cases. Continue to slow the spread by wearing a cloth face covering and washing your hands often. https://t.co/wiuFBKR3Uh pic.twitter.com/aejD1WDyGL — CDC (@CDCgov) June 10, 2020

