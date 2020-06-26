US citizens ‘unlikely’ to be allowed into EU as Europe reopens, diplomats say

EUROPEAN UNION (CNN) — Travelers from the United States are “unlikely” to be allowed into the European Union, as ambassadors of the 27 members states have agreed “in principle” to criteria as the bloc begins to open up to international travel, several EU diplomats said on Friday.

The agreement is not final, as the ambassadors will need to consult with their respective governments.

Under the current criteria — which, among other parameters, takes into account the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days — US travelers would likely be excluded.

The development was first reported by The New York Times.

The US has the highest number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the world. As of Friday afternoon, at least 2.4 million had been infected in the country and 124,891 people had died, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

An EU diplomat told CNN that it was very “unlikely” travelers from the US would be allowed in, adding that even though the list had not been finalized “the US’s chances are close to zero.” The diplomat also said, “with their infection rates … not even they can believe in that possibility.”

A new meeting on the matter will take place on Monday.