US-based cruise line requiring passengers provide proof of COVID vaccination to sail

(WJW) — A U.S.-based cruise line is requiring passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail.

Windstar Cruises announced on Thursday that proof of current COVID-19 vaccination is required for all guests sailing aboard Windstar’s yachts.

At the cruise terminal prior to embarkation, guests will be required to provide proof of a completed current vaccine course (one or two shots, depending on the brand) finished at least 14 days prior to the guest’s embarkation date.

The company says the decision is in the best health and wellness interests of guests, crew, and the places their ships visit.

Windstar will also require a negative COVID-19 test result to board the ship. The cruise line will administer a free COVID-19 antigen test to guests at the pier prior to boarding.

