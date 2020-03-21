UPS continuing delivery despite COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 19: A United Parcel Service delivery worker is seen delivering packages in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan on March 19, 2020 in New York City. Schools, businesses and most places where people congregate across the country have been shut down as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

UNITED STATES (WJW) — The United Parcel Service (UPS) is ensuring customers that they will continue to deliver packages despite the coronavirus.

The company says that all UPS operations and The UPS Store locations have been designated as critical infrastructure by the governors’ offices in all 50 states.

This means UPS workers will continue to pick up and deliver mail and packages, even in restricted areas.

UPS reminds citizens that even in “unpredictable times, you still have control of your package deliveries.”

Customers can use UPS My Choice to designate where drivers should leave their deliveries, redirect deliveries to another address and receive notifications when deliveries have arrived.

UPS is also taking steps to minimize exposure to customers by no longer asking recipients to sign for packages manually.