University of Wisconsin-Madison directs 9 sororities and fraternities to quarantine due to Covid-19

(CNN) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison says it has directed nine off-campus sororities and fraternities to quarantine for 14 days.

The university said in a news release Friday that 38 of the 420 students in them had tested positivefor coronavirusby Thursday.

About 1,500 of the 5,000 students in the Greek systemlive in fraternity or sorority houses, it said.

“Violation of isolation and quarantine orders may result in a court order for involuntary quarantine and/or a fine of up to $10,000, according to (Public Health Madison & Dane County). Failure to comply also will result in university sanctions against students who violate a quarantine directive,” says the release.

The university also required that all live-in members of the other chapters get tested for Covid-19.

Other universities and colleges across the country are struggling with spikes in cases.

For example, the University of Notre Dame switched temporarily to remote learning because of a mounting number of cases. Purdue made getting a Covid-19 test a requirement for living or attending class on campus.

