University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to discuss potential coronavirus vaccine

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) – There is currently no treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but we are expecting to learn more about advancements in that area Thursday.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) reports it will be holding an update Thursday morning about a potential vaccine.

They made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.

As #COVID19 continues to spread across the United States and the world, the need for a vaccine is urgent. UPMC and @PittHealthSci scientists will discuss a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. EDT. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/rWpDdDMLZq. pic.twitter.com/YrYnCW9OGe — UPMC (@UPMCnews) April 1, 2020

35 vaccine candidates are being researched, according to Paul Duprex, director of vaccine research at the University of Pittsburgh.

Duprex said a vaccine wouldn’t be available for at least a year.

Scientists say there are more than 200 clinical trials happening around the globe to find treatment.