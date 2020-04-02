University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to discuss potential coronavirus vaccine

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) – There is currently no treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but we are expecting to learn more about advancements in that area Thursday.
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) reports it will be holding an update Thursday morning about a potential vaccine.
They made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.
35 vaccine candidates are being researched, according to Paul Duprex, director of vaccine research at the University of Pittsburgh.
Duprex said a vaccine wouldn’t be available for at least a year.
Scientists say there are more than 200 clinical trials happening around the globe to find treatment.