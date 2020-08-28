University of Akron reports three positive coronavirus tests in two weeks

Editor’s Note: The video above is about budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic at the University of Akron.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The University of Akron is tracking coronavirus cases related to the campus.

The school has a dashboard with cases and other information.

In data released Thursday, the school reported three people have tested positive for COVID-19 since August 13.

The university tracks cases for students, faculty, and contractors.

Two people who tested positive are recovering off-campus, according to the university.

Another is recovering on campus in isolation housing.

The school has designated 20 isolation areas where people can safely stay who need it.

The school does not identify how many people are in quarantine, but reports 5 housing areas have people currently quarantined.

The university is doing a large portion of their fall semester online.