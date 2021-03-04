University of Akron plans for in-person commencement this spring

(Watch Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discuss the feasibility of high school proms and graduations in the video player above)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The University of Akron said it is planning to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.

The four separate ceremonies, from on May 7 to May 9, will be held at InfoCision Stadium to allow for social distancing amid COVID-19.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to provide an in-person celebration for our graduates and their families,” said President Gary Miller, in a news release on Thursday. “We realize how important a milestone this is in the lives of our graduates, and it was important for us to be able to deliver on our promise to offer an in-person event as soon as we were permitted to do so.”

There will also be a special event for 2020 graduates interested in returning to campus to celebrate. The 2021 graduating class of Akron Law will hold a separate ceremony on May 16.

Tickets will be required and will be limited to four people per graduate. Seating will be assigned. More details will be released later.