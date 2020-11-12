University of Akron switching to remote learning as coronavirus cases rise across Ohio

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases above.*
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The University of Akron is moving to remote learning next Monday.
The decision comes following Governor Mike DeWine’s address about the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state and the need for residents to be more vigilant.
The school said the changes impact lecture courses, lab courses, in-person exams and tests.
“Students in field placements, clinicals and student teaching assignments should continue to follow site-specific protocols. Critical research continues with reduced capacity in labs already in effect.”
The operational changes that began on Monday, Nov. 9, remain in effect. They include:
- In-person meetings, except for essential business, move from maximum of 10 to virtual/remote options.
- Student services and support move to more virtual or individual appointments.
- Recreation on campus is permitted with reduced group activities.
- No external rentals, events or activities, including those previously scheduled.
- No public performances.
- Limited University athletic events meeting NCAA, MAC and campus protocols with minimal spectators.
- No exception requests accepted for events.
- Travel for academic necessity for field or other mandated curricular activities permissible within 15 minutes from campus. Individual travel only. No carpooling.
- Public transportation may be adjusted to reduce density.
What stays the same:
- Campus remains open.
- Residence halls are open with guests being limited to one at a time and restricted to UA resident students only.
- Dining facilities are open with current guidelines.
- Health Services operations remain as is.
- On-campus office hours remain the same with current protocols in place for remote work. Employees should continue their normal daily schedule unless directed otherwise by their supervisor.
- Library and study spaces remain available.
