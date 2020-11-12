University of Akron switching to remote learning as coronavirus cases rise across Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The University of Akron is moving to remote learning next Monday.

The decision comes following Governor Mike DeWine’s address about the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state and the need for residents to be more vigilant.

The school said the changes impact lecture courses, lab courses, in-person exams and tests.

“Students in field placements, clinicals and student teaching assignments should continue to follow site-specific protocols. Critical research continues with reduced capacity in labs already in effect.”

The operational changes that began on Monday, Nov. 9, remain in effect. They include:

  • In-person meetings, except for essential business, move from maximum of 10 to virtual/remote options.
  • Student services and support move to more virtual or individual appointments.
  • Recreation on campus is permitted with reduced group activities.
  • No external rentals, events or activities, including those previously scheduled.
  • No public performances.
  • Limited University athletic events meeting NCAA, MAC and campus protocols with minimal spectators.
  • No exception requests accepted for events.
  • Travel for academic necessity for field or other mandated curricular activities permissible within 15 minutes from campus. Individual travel only. No carpooling.
  • Public transportation may be adjusted to reduce density.

What stays the same:

  • Campus remains open.
  • Residence halls are open with guests being limited to one at a time and restricted to UA resident students only.
  • Dining facilities are open with current guidelines.
  • Health Services operations remain as is.
  • On-campus office hours remain the same with current protocols in place for remote work. Employees should continue their normal daily schedule unless directed otherwise by their supervisor.
  • Library and study spaces remain available.

