University of Akron switching to remote learning as coronavirus cases rise across Ohio

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases above.*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The University of Akron is moving to remote learning next Monday.

The decision comes following Governor Mike DeWine’s address about the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state and the need for residents to be more vigilant.

The school said the changes impact lecture courses, lab courses, in-person exams and tests.

“Students in field placements, clinicals and student teaching assignments should continue to follow site-specific protocols. Critical research continues with reduced capacity in labs already in effect.”

The operational changes that began on Monday, Nov. 9, remain in effect. They include:

In-person meetings, except for essential business, move from maximum of 10 to virtual/remote options.

Student services and support move to more virtual or individual appointments.

Recreation on campus is permitted with reduced group activities.

No external rentals, events or activities, including those previously scheduled.

No public performances.

Limited University athletic events meeting NCAA, MAC and campus protocols with minimal spectators.

No exception requests accepted for events.

Travel for academic necessity for field or other mandated curricular activities permissible within 15 minutes from campus. Individual travel only. No carpooling.

Public transportation may be adjusted to reduce density.

What stays the same:

Campus remains open.

Residence halls are open with guests being limited to one at a time and restricted to UA resident students only.

Dining facilities are open with current guidelines.

Health Services operations remain as is.

On-campus office hours remain the same with current protocols in place for remote work. Employees should continue their normal daily schedule unless directed otherwise by their supervisor.

Library and study spaces remain available.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: