University of Akron employee quarantined after positive coronavirus test

Editor’s Note: The vidieo above is about proposed cuts at University of Akron.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The University of Akron reports one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university sent an alert to students Wednesday.

The Summit County Health Department has been notified and will begin contact tracing to learn who the staff member may have come in contact with after exposure.

The person infected is in self-quarantine, according to the university.

U of A is preparing to welcome students back to campus this fall.

The fall semester begins August 24 with a combination of in-person, online and hybrid learning, according to the school.

They define hybrid learning as classes that have all course content online but will occasionally require in-person attendance.

Classroom spaces have been redesigned for social distancing.

The Summit County Health Department reports 2,241 cases in the area and 207 deaths.

Click here for more info on U of A’s plan to return to campus.

